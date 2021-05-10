Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.12. 2,418,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,869. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.43. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The company had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

