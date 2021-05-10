Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$28.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s current price.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.17.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$25.12. 2,418,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.43. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

