Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) & Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Financial Analysis

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Air China has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air China and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $33.09 billion 0.34 $929.02 million $2.28 6.81 Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft $4.56 billion 0.66 $198.30 million N/A N/A

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air China and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 0 0 0 N/A Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -10.16% -11.22% -3.65% Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft beats Air China on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company offers warehousing equipment, such as pedestrian trucks, low level order pickers, reach trucks, stackers, order pickers, high rack stackers, tugger trains and trailers, and hand pallet trucks, as well as racks; electric and diesel/LPG counterbalanced trucks; customized trucks and powertrain solutions; and batteries and chargers. It also provides automated systems, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes; and digital products, such as warehouse management, fleet management, communication interfaces, assistance systems, and safety interfaces, as well as develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

