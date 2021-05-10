Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

Air France-KLM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

