Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AFLYY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.