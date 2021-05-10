Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Trading Up 4.3%

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)’s share price rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 14,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 845,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 65.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.