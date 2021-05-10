Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.06. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.
Shares of APD stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
