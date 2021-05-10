Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.06. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Shares of APD stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $304.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

