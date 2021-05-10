Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Shares of APD opened at $288.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

