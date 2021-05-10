Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.31 ($129.77).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €1.62 ($1.91) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €98.37 ($115.73). 1,139,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €91.10.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.