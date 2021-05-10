Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.63. 2,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.