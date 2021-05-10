Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Akoya BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 67495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

About Akoya BioSciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

