Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.49. 14,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,354. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.93.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Albemarle by 963.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

