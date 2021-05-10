Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week High at $181.71

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.71 and last traded at $181.00, with a volume of 2996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.14.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

