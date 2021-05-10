Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $342.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.01 or 0.00308017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005557 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,511,604,342 coins and its circulating supply is 3,024,639,254 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

