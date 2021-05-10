Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Buys C$22,000.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,481,993 shares in the company, valued at C$1,153,019.23.

Mark Thomas Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 200,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 100,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 30,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Thomas Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Alianza Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,500.00.

Shares of ANZ remained flat at $C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 299,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,221. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$15.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

