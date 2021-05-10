Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

