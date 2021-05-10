Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $25.14

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.14, but opened at $23.43. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

