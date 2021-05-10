Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $26.00. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,376,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

