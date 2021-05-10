Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

ALKT opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

