Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

