Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 3,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,823. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $37.52 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.