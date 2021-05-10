Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.87

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.87 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 1673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.87.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

