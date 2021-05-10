Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.