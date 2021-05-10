Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.16

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 76891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

