Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.18 million and the lowest is $579.80 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.08 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.