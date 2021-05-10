Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.18 million and the lowest is $579.80 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of ALSN opened at $45.08 on Monday. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.