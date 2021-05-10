Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allison Transmission traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 5310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.