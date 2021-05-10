Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $39.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

