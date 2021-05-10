Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Shares of ALNY opened at $131.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

