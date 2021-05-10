Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.81 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $516.79 million and approximately $53.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00198564 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

