Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $49.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,349.64. 19,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

