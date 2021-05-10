Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $151,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,096,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $60.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,338.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.91 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,944.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

