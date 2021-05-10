Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,374.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,944.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

