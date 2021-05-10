Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 9.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% during the first quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 61,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 180,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,902,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 197.8% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

