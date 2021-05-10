Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $40.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,311.05. 54,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,813. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

