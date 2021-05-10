Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Alteryx worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $77.96 on Monday. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AYX. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

