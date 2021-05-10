Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading Down 11.5%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) shares traded down 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Altium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.