Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,276,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $65,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 84,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,746,354. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

