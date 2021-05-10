Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.87. 28,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,845. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.82 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.