Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.20

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 434639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambev alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.