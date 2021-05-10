AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.
In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.