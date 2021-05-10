AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

