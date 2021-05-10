Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Amedisys worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $27,907,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 80.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,384,000 after buying an additional 94,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $260.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.55. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.38.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

