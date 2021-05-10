Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE AEE traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,831. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

