Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. Ameren also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.850 EPS.

AEE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.84. 982,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.