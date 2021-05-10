Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. 982,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.
In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.