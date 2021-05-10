Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.84. 982,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

