Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.60. Ameresco shares last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 1,393 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

