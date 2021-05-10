American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.41 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.