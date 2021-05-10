American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zelman & Associates

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after buying an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.