American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $53.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

American International Group stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

