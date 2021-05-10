American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. American International Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 374,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

