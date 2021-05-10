American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 262,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. American Public Education has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

